Ukraine could get some MiG-29s from Poland, requiring NATO to deploy its fighters to patrol Polish airspace.

Journalists predict that Duda's team will make an important decision

It is essential to understand that fighters are not the most pressing need of the Ukrainian Air Force.

However, a positive decision by Warsaw will potentially return the fleet of the Ukrainian Air Force to full strength.

According to Forbes, as of today, Ukrainians feel the greatest need for air defence to protect existing fighters on the ground.

Adding aircraft without adding air defences could result in the aircraft being disabled before they can fly a single sortie, the journalists said. Share

Poland has already announced to its allies its demand to provide Ukraine with MiG-29s

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he is ready to hand over about 15 MiGs to the AFU if NATO allies deploy fighters to patrol the country's airspace.

The publication noted that implementing this requirement is not a problem for bloc members.

Currently, no one knows for sure how many MiGs are left in Ukraine. However, as is known, there were about 50 of them at the beginning of the war.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine lost at least 28 MiG-29s during the war.