Poland to transfer its MIG-29 fighters to Ukraine under one condition
Category
World
Publication date

Poland to transfer its MIG-29 fighters to Ukraine under one condition

MIG-29
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

Ukraine could get some MiG-29s from Poland, requiring NATO to deploy its fighters to patrol Polish airspace.

Points of attention

  • Warsaw's positive decision can help return the fleet of the Ukrainian Air Force to full strength.
  • Poland announced a demand for the transfer of the MiG-29 to Ukraine. NATO has the ability to fulfill it.
  • According to preliminary data, Ukraine lost at least 28 MiG-29s during the war.

Journalists predict that Duda's team will make an important decision

It is essential to understand that fighters are not the most pressing need of the Ukrainian Air Force.

However, a positive decision by Warsaw will potentially return the fleet of the Ukrainian Air Force to full strength.

According to Forbes, as of today, Ukrainians feel the greatest need for air defence to protect existing fighters on the ground.

Adding aircraft without adding air defences could result in the aircraft being disabled before they can fly a single sortie, the journalists said.

Poland has already announced to its allies its demand to provide Ukraine with MiG-29s

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he is ready to hand over about 15 MiGs to the AFU if NATO allies deploy fighters to patrol the country's airspace.

The publication noted that implementing this requirement is not a problem for bloc members.

Currently, no one knows for sure how many MiGs are left in Ukraine. However, as is known, there were about 50 of them at the beginning of the war.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine lost at least 28 MiG-29s during the war.

In total, Poland and Slovakia provided 27 MiGs for replacement, but some of them were unairworthy and went to spare parts.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU tries to weaken Russia's air defence before F-16 jets supply, analysts say
air defence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announces provision of Danish F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
F-16
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin began flying over Russia accompanied by fighter jets — video
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?