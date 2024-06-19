Su-30SM began to accompany Putin on business trips

It is noted that the residents of Yakutsk shot down at least one Su-30SM fighter jet that accompanied the dictator Putin's plane.

Journalists reported that this is the first visually confirmed case since the beginning of the war against Ukraine when Putin's plane was accompanied by military aircraft during a visit to the Russian region.

Before that, fighter jets accompanied the dictator only abroad, one of such cases was explained by the dictator's press secretary, Dmytro Peskov, as "security considerations".

Secret documents about Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo were leaked online

As the opposition Russian Telegram channel of the Cheka-OGPU recently reported, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation accidentally revealed all the secrets of Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo ("Object 53").

In addition, it is emphasized that this is where he lives and holds Security Council meetings. The opposition ironically notes that this happened "due to complete idiocy."

According to preliminary data, the bunker of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin may be located in Novo-Ogaryovo.