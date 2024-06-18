For the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, the price for China's help in the war against Ukraine is getting higher and higher. This time, Russia may lose control over the Tumangan River, which flows into the Sea of Japan.
Points of attention
- Transferring control of the Tumangan River to China could have serious security implications in the region.
- Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang will discuss the possibility of allowing Chinese ships to sail across the river into the Sea of Japan.
- Historically, China has held the territory of the Tumangan River and is now proposing the creation of a special economic zone along its banks.
- Putin is concerned about the possible strengthening of China's influence in Northeast Asia, but has succumbed to pressure from Beijing.
Tumangan is again at the centre of negotiations between Russia and China
The publication Nikkei Asia draws attention to the fact that Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang will soon begin discussing allowing Chinese ships to sail through the border river into the Sea of Japan.
According to journalists, this could have severe consequences for Tokyo's security.
It is important to understand that the Tumangan flows eastward along the border of China, North Korea, and later Russia before emptying into the Sea of Japan.
China was able to squeeze Putin
Journalists also note that Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin included in a joint statement following last month's summit that the countries would engage in "constructive dialogue" with North Korea over the Tumangan River.
China historically held the territory until the Russian Empire took control in the 1860s.
Official Beijing has repeatedly called on Moscow and Pyongyang to allow Chinese vessels to sail up the river to the Sea of Japan, proposing to create a special economic zone along its shores.
Interestingly, earlier Putin was reluctant to accept this idea, because he was afraid that it would strengthen China's influence in Northeast Asia.
