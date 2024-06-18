For the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, the price for China's help in the war against Ukraine is getting higher and higher. This time, Russia may lose control over the Tumangan River, which flows into the Sea of Japan.

Tumangan is again at the centre of negotiations between Russia and China

The publication Nikkei Asia draws attention to the fact that Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang will soon begin discussing allowing Chinese ships to sail through the border river into the Sea of Japan.

According to journalists, this could have severe consequences for Tokyo's security.

It is important to understand that the Tumangan flows eastward along the border of China, North Korea, and later Russia before emptying into the Sea of Japan.

At present, Chinese vessels can freely navigate the river only as far as the village of Fangchuan. Passing the remaining 15-kilometer section to the Sea of Japan requires permission from both Russia and North Korea. The 7-meter-high Soviet-era bridge also blocks the passage of larger ships, the report says. Share

Tumangan River (Photo: wikipedia.org)

China was able to squeeze Putin

Journalists also note that Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin included in a joint statement following last month's summit that the countries would engage in "constructive dialogue" with North Korea over the Tumangan River.

China historically held the territory until the Russian Empire took control in the 1860s.

Official Beijing has repeatedly called on Moscow and Pyongyang to allow Chinese vessels to sail up the river to the Sea of Japan, proposing to create a special economic zone along its shores.