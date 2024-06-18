On the conviction of the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has become dependent on authoritarian regimes that help him continue the war with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- According to the NATO Secretary General, the Russian Federation is strengthening cooperation with the "axis of evil". We are talking about North Korea, Iran and China.
- The alliance is considering the possibility of new sanctions against Kim Jong-un and Putin's regimes in the context of Russia's violations of current restrictions.
- In November 2023, the Russian Federation and North Korea signed a protocol on expanding cooperation in the economy, science and technology.
- The meetings of the Russian and North Korean delegations confirm Putin's rapprochement and cooperation with Kim Jong Un.
Putin becomes a slave to other dictatorships
Stoltenberg noted that the official visit of the Russian dictator to North Korea, announced by Moscow, indicates that he is increasingly dependent on authoritarian countries.
Journalists asked the Secretary-General what steps and decisions the Alliance could take against the background of increased cooperation with this "axis of evil".
As Stoltenberg noted, many sanctions have already been imposed against Kim Jong Un's regime.
According to him, the main problem is that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, is currently violating these sanctions.
What is also important to understand is that North Korea has already transferred one million projectiles to Russia. Moreover, it is known that this flow of weapons continues.
Russia and North Korea are strengthening cooperation
In November 2023, it became officially known that the Russian Federation and North Korea signed a protocol on expanding cooperation following the bilateral negotiations on economic, scientific and technological issues held in Pyongyang.
The document was signed after Moscow and Pyongyang held the 10th meeting of the Cooperation Committee.
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin announced earlier, will visit North Korea on June 18-19.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-