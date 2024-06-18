On the conviction of the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has become dependent on authoritarian regimes that help him continue the war with Ukraine.

Putin becomes a slave to other dictatorships

Stoltenberg noted that the official visit of the Russian dictator to North Korea, announced by Moscow, indicates that he is increasingly dependent on authoritarian countries.

North Korea, Iran and China are their (Russia's — ed.) closest friends and biggest supporters of Russian military efforts and war of aggression. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

Journalists asked the Secretary-General what steps and decisions the Alliance could take against the background of increased cooperation with this "axis of evil".

As Stoltenberg noted, many sanctions have already been imposed against Kim Jong Un's regime.

According to him, the main problem is that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, is currently violating these sanctions.

What is also important to understand is that North Korea has already transferred one million projectiles to Russia. Moreover, it is known that this flow of weapons continues.

Russia and North Korea are strengthening cooperation

In November 2023, it became officially known that the Russian Federation and North Korea signed a protocol on expanding cooperation following the bilateral negotiations on economic, scientific and technological issues held in Pyongyang.

The document was signed after Moscow and Pyongyang held the 10th meeting of the Cooperation Committee.

The meeting followed the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September. The Russian government delegation led by the Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov also arrived in Pyongyang, the message said.

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin announced earlier, will visit North Korea on June 18-19.