Reuters reports on deepening ties between the Russian Federation and North Korea. What is a purpose

An upcoming visit by the Russian president to North Korea could lead to deepening military ties between the two countries, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, South Korean and US officials have warned.
South Korea and the US are sounding the alarm about relations between North Korea and Russia
According to Reuters, South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong-gyun said in an emergency telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell that Putin's visit should not lead to an expansion of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, Seoul's Foreign Ministry reports.
Echoing Kim's concerns, Campbell pledged continued cooperation to address potential regional instability and problems caused by the trip.
Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK
North Korea has sent containers that can contain 5 million artillery shells to the Russian Federation. However, during his visit to Pyongyang, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to want even more. This was stated by South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik in an interview with Bloomberg.
According to him, Seoul discovered at least 10,000 sea containers sent from North Korea to the Russian Federation, which may contain up to 4.8 million artillery shells similar to those used by Putin to attack Ukraine.
