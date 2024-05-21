Canada imposes sanctions on companies for transporting missiles from North Korea to Russia

On May 21, Canada announced sanctions against companies that helped deliver ballistic missiles from North Korea to Russia. These weapons were then used for shelling of Ukraine.

Canada imposed restrictions on companies that delivered missiles from North Korea to Russia

Several companies have come under Canadian sanctions.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Jolie, reported about it.

Today's sanctions target individuals and entities that have facilitated the illegal transportation of weapons, including ballistic missiles, from North Korea to Russia. There is recorded evidence that the Kremlin used these weapons to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine in 2023 and 2024. Melanie Jolie Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada

Today's sanctions target individuals and entities that have facilitated the illegal transportation of weapons, including ballistic missiles, from North Korea to Russia. There is recorded evidence that this weapon was used by the Kremlin to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine in 2023 and 2024. Share

It is noted that the two persons who were sanctioned today are high-ranking representatives of Russian enterprises that are closely connected with the Russian military and are involved in the transportation of weapons from North Korea to Russia.

The six entities sanctioned today are Russian shipping companies that own, operate and operate aircraft and cargo ships used to complete arms shipments from North Korea to Russia.

Jolie said Canada condemns Russia's military cooperation with North Korea, which has security implications in Europe, the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to the sovereignty of Ukraine and its people in the face of the Kremlin's brutal actions. Share

The US counted the ammunition number which North Korea had provided to Russia

Since the end of 2023, North Korea has sent Russia almost 11,000 containers with ammunition, as well as ballistic missile launchers and several dozen such missiles.

The Deputy Head of the US Mission to the OSCE, Tracy Newell, stated this information at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday in Vienna.

Since the end of last year, North Korea has delivered almost 11,000 containers of ammunition to Russia, as well as ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles. Russia has repeatedly used this weapon to attack Ukrainian infrastructure.

The American diplomat said, "Pyongyang is not doing this for free."

We know that North Korea is interested in fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile equipment or materials, and other advanced technologies. It is clear that Russia and the North Korea are violating UN Security Council resolutions by participating in these deliveries. Share

She also pointed out that Iran continues to supply Russia with drones, as well as air-to-ground munitions and artillery shells. These deliveries of Iranian drones "allow Russia to continue its campaign of bombing Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure."

The United States has warned that Russia is in talks with Iran to acquire short-range ballistic missiles for use against Ukraine and that those talks are moving forward.

The diplomat added that Russia and Iran are also developing their ties in other areas, primarily in oil and gas and banking, and "such cooperation weakens our collective efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine."