Canada to transfer 450 SkyRanger drones to Ukraine

Canada will begin the transfer of 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose drones to Ukraine in the summer, and Lithuania will allocate 3 million euros for FPV drones.
Drone coalition: Ukraine will receive help from Canada and Lithuania
At the meeting of the "Drone Coalition" steering group held the day before, Ukraine informed its partners about the situation on the battlefield and the urgent need to repel enemy attacks.
The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this.
According to the results of the meeting:
Canada will begin the transfer of 450 multi-purpose SkyRanger air defence systems in the summer.
Lithuania will allocate 3 million euros to produce FPV drones for Ukraine.
The Netherlands has confirmed its intention to contract a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones for 200 million euros in cooperation with Denmark and Germany.
Germany will transfer VECTOR 211 reconnaissance drones.
In his turn, the Minister of Defense of Latvia, Andris Spruds, urged those present to remember that the war continues every day. Hence, it's time for all participants to join in supporting the initiative, which is gaining momentum and awaits the accession of new countries.
A coalition of drones to help Ukraine
On December 12, 2023, the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Rustem Umierov, and his colleague from Latvia, Andris Spruds, discussed the creation of a drone coalition.
As Spruds said in January, more than 20 countries have already joined the drone coalition, including:
Sweden;
Denmark;
Germany;
Lithuania;
Estonia;
Netherlands.
As Umerov reported, the drone coalition officially started on February 17.
