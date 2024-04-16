Canada to transfer 450 SkyRanger drones to Ukraine

Canada will begin the transfer of 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose drones to Ukraine in the summer, and Lithuania will allocate 3 million euros for FPV drones.

Drone coalition: Ukraine will receive help from Canada and Lithuania

At the meeting of the "Drone Coalition" steering group held the day before, Ukraine informed its partners about the situation on the battlefield and the urgent need to repel enemy attacks.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this.

According to the results of the meeting:

Canada will begin the transfer of 450 multi-purpose SkyRanger air defence systems in the summer.

Lithuania will allocate 3 million euros to produce FPV drones for Ukraine.

The Netherlands has confirmed its intention to contract a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones for 200 million euros in cooperation with Denmark and Germany.

Germany will transfer VECTOR 211 reconnaissance drones.

The situation at the front changes every day. The enemy continues to attack civilian objects, especially energy infrastructure. We need tools for asymmetric response. The time to discuss solutions is running out; we need it now. Kateryna Chernogorenko Deputy MOD chief

In his turn, the Minister of Defense of Latvia, Andris Spruds, urged those present to remember that the war continues every day. Hence, it's time for all participants to join in supporting the initiative, which is gaining momentum and awaits the accession of new countries.

A coalition of drones to help Ukraine

On December 12, 2023, the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Rustem Umierov, and his colleague from Latvia, Andris Spruds, discussed the creation of a drone coalition.

As Spruds said in January, more than 20 countries have already joined the drone coalition, including:

Sweden;

Denmark;

Germany;

Lithuania;

Estonia;

Netherlands.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the group of Alliance countries wants to hand over a million drones to Ukrainian defenders as part of military aid. Share

As Umerov reported, the drone coalition officially started on February 17.