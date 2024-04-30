Ukraine to receive batch of ACSV armoured personnel vehicles from Canada

At the beginning of summer, Ukraine will receive the first 10 of 50 ACSV 8x8 armored personnel carriers from Canada. Funds for armored personnel carriers were allocated back in September 2023.

Canada transfers armoured personnel vehicles to Ukraine

First, the armoured personnel carriers will be sent to Germany.

Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair announced this.

At the beginning of summer, the armoured personnel carriers will be sent to Germany, where the Ukrainian military will familiarise themselves with them. After that, the fighters will undergo training on armoured personnel carriers. Bill Blair Canadian MOD chief

They will arrive in Ukraine in the fall. These machines are built by Canadian workers at the General Dynamics Land Systems plant.

Even though the transport will be in Germany at the beginning of summer, it will not reach Ukraine before the fall of this year. These will be the first ten armoured personnel carriers from the $50,650 million Canada allocated back in September 2023.

The last batch of these armoured personnel carriers should be delivered to Ukraine in 2027.

LAV 6.0 ACSV armoured personnel carriers: what is known

The LAV 6.0 ACSV is a modern wheeled armoured vehicle with an 8x8 formula. It was developed and later modernised based on the LAV 3 infantry fighting vehicle.

The APV is designed for troop/cargo transport, ambulance, command post, engineer, electronic warfare, technical recovery and mobile repair teams.

After modernisation, the machine received improved protection and can now withstand 14.5 calibre machine gun bullets from all sides.

The APV was equipped with:

new review systems;

remotely controlled ZPU Protector RWS;

A new 450-hp engine allows the vehicle to accelerate up to 100 km/h on the highway and up to 40 km/h off-road.

It is also interesting that Canada ordered the same armoured personnel carriers for its army in 360 units. They are to partially replace the fleet of M113 armoured personnel carriers.

Canada will provide Ukraine with funds for the production of drones

Canada will allocate 3 million Canadian dollars (about 2.3 million US dollars) to pay for the Ukrainian production of combat drones for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence of Canada announced this.

Canada allocates 3 million Canadian dollars to Ukraine for the production of drones by Ukraine's own defense industry. For the first time, Canada allocates funds for the production of military drones directly in Ukraine and does so in cooperation with the United Kingdom.

It is noted that Canada will also allocate 13 million Canadian dollars (about 10 million US dollars) to the Czech initiative to produce and purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

These funds are in addition to the $40 million announced last month, bringing Canada's total contribution to the Czech initiative to more than $53 million (more than $40 million).

In addition to the 800 Teledyne FLIR drones previously promised, Canada will transfer another 100 to Ukraine.