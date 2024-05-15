Russian army uses old North Korean ammunition in war against Ukraine

The occupying army of the Russian Federation uses shells in the war against Ukraine, which was produced in North Korea in the 70s of the last century.

What is known about the use of old North Korean shells by the Russian army

According to the publication regarding South Korean mass media, North Korea supplied Russia with weapons manufactured more than 50 years ago.

The NIS[National Intelligence Service of South Korea - Ed.] is analyzing the relevant circumstances in detail, and also continues to monitor general military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, South Korean intelligence officials emphasise.

It is noted that Ukraine, the United States and the United Nations accuse North Korea of supplying Russia with millions of shells and other weapons used in the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the occupation army of the Russian Federation and the Ukrainian military release tens of thousands of ammunition every day.

Russia is increasing the number of missiles it can produce domestically to keep up with demand, but in the meantime it has turned to its ally, North Korea, for help, the report said.

What is wrong with the North Korean shells that Russia is using in the war against Ukraine

It is emphasised that back in December of last year, Ukraine announced that the ammunition received by Russia from North Korea often has defects and explodes before being fired, causing damage to the artillery systems of the Russian occupiers and mortars.

Even cases of the death of the gunners themselves have been recorded.

Russia has also used North Korean ballistic missiles to attack Ukrainian cities, but about half of them deviated from the course.