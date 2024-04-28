North Korea is trying to solve its own economic problems by helping the aggressor country Russia, which is waging a criminal war against Ukraine.

How North Korea is trying to profit from Russia's war against Ukraine

Analysts of the publication note that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un ordered to implement a bold plan and build at least one enterprise in each of the country's 200 districts over the next 10 years.

It is emphasized that currently almost all North Korean enterprises are already working at the limit of their own capabilities.

However, analysts doubt that the ambitious plans of the North Korean dictator will be realized.

The war in Ukraine turned out to be a treasure for North Korea. After years of severe hardship for ordinary North Koreans during the coronavirus pandemic, Kim appears determined to use some of his windfall to raise living standards and expand the industrial base, said Peter Ward, a research fellow at the Sejong Institute think tank in Seoul. Share

At the same time, Russia promised the mandate of the UN commission to monitor compliance with sanctions against North Korea, which effectively destroyed the key regime of international sanctions against the DPRK.

Russian ports are used by DPRK sanctioned tankers for their oil and oil products

Russia and the DPRK also announced cooperation in the field of logistics — they discussed new railway, ferry and road routes.

How Russia is helping the DPRK keep its economy from ultimate collapse

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said that the economic situation in North Korea has "improved significantly" in recent months thanks to the supply of food, raw materials and oil products from the Russian Federation.

In 2023, South Korea's central bank estimated that North Korea's economy would contract for the third year in a row in 2022, while real GDP was $24.64 billion, corresponding to an annual per capita GDP of $1,123, about 30 times less than , than in South Korea.

The economy of the DPRK continues to be largely dependent on the production of coal, concrete and industrial plastics.

The North Korean economy is also saved from collapse by supplies, food, fuel and fertilizers from China.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the DPRK continues to invest funds obtained from smuggling and theft of cryptocurrency in strengthening its own military potential.

Ordinary North Koreans survive thanks to small-scale farming and small-scale market activities.

Kim Jong Un is likely to prioritize the production of paper, soap, processed food and clothing, which are traditionally imported from China.