North Korea uses Ukraine to test its ballistic missiles — Bloomberg

North Korea got a rare chance to test its weapons in real combat conditions in Ukraine and can use this to improve its characteristics.

How North Korea is testing its ballistic missiles in Ukraine

North Korea is increasing the number of weapons that the Russian Federation can use for attacks on Ukraine. Russia's use of North Korean missiles during its war on Ukraine gives Pyongyang a rare chance to test its weapons in combat and draw conclusions that could improve their effectiveness.

This gives North Korea the opportunity to gain valuable information on technical issues, procedures and the munitions themselves. The US will closely monitor developments, Charles Flynn, commander of the Pacific Fleet of the US Armed Forces, told the publication. Share

He said the biggest concern for him and others is that North Korea will be able to learn things about its weapons "that it would not have access to in the absence of conflict," such as the war in Ukraine.

The communist regime of North Korea is helping Russia with missiles and ammunition in exchange for products, raw materials and components for the manufacture of weapons. Among other things, the North Koreans are sending Russia the latest ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons. They have a range of 380 to 800 km.

What does North Korea want to receive from Russia instead of transferring missiles

This was stated by Jeon Park, a US official who deals with issues of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the State Department.

She reminded that, according to the US, North Korea has already delivered at least 10,000 containers with weapons to Russia.

And North Korea doesn't do it for free. There are almost certainly things the DPRK wants in return. And we're worried about what might happen on the other side," Jung Park said.

She clarified that North Korea probably "wants to get ballistic missile technology or other advanced technology, surface-to-air missiles or armored vehicles" from Russia.

According to her, the US is also concerned about what North Korea can learn after Russia's use of its weapons in the war against Ukraine.