North Korea supplies old MLRS to Russia, says South Korea's intelligence

122mm artillery shells made in North Korea in the 1970s were among the weapons used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea supplies Russia with last-century MLRS

On May 12, the intelligence agency of South Korea announced its suspicions that North Korean weapons manufactured in the 1970s were supplied to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

Yonhap reports this.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the statement in response to a recent report by local media that 122mm artillery shells manufactured in North Korea in the 1970s were among the weapons used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

The NIS is analyzing the relevant situation in detail, and also continues to monitor the general military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. Share

South Korea's intelligence service analyzed photos published by a Ukrainian photographer last year and discovered Korean letters, including the word "방-122," that were inscribed on the missile shells.

Experts said these are most likely 122 mm projectiles for rocket launcher systems.

South Korea's DefenCe Minister Shin Won-sik estimated that North Korea sent about 6,700 containers to Russia after the two countries' summit in September, enough to house about 3 million 152mm artillery shells or 500,000 122mm artillery shells.

The US has counted the number of ammunition that North Korea has provided to Russia

North Korea and Russia violate all international agreements.

The Deputy Head of the US Mission to the OSCE, Tracy Newell, stated this at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday in Vienna.

Since the end of last year, North Korea has delivered almost 11,000 containers of ammunition to Russia, as well as ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles. Russia has repeatedly used this weapon to attack Ukrainian infrastructure. Share

The American diplomat said, "Pyongyang is not doing this for free."

North Korea is interested in fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile equipment or materials, and other advanced technologies. It is clear that Russia and the North Korea are violating UN Security Council resolutions by participating in these deliveries.

The diplomat added that Russia and Iran are also developing their ties in other areas, primarily in oil and gas and banking, and "such cooperation weakens our collective efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine."