UN confirms Russia's use of North Korean missiles in January attack on Kharkiv

The UN confirmed the use of the North Korean Hwasong-11 missile by the criminal army of the Russian Federation during the attack on Kharkiv.

What is known about the use of North Korean missiles by the Russian army during attacks on Ukraine

It is noted that the Russian occupiers fired a missile received from North Korea during the attack on Kharkiv in January of this year.

Journalists of the publication note that at the beginning of April, three observers in charge of monitoring compliance with UN sanctions against North Korea regarding the ban on the transfer of military technology and weapons arrived in Ukraine to study the remains of the missile.

It is noted that no evidence was found that this missile was Russian-made.

Such a location, if the missile was under the control of Russian forces, probably indicates that it was purchased by citizens of the Russian Federation, the observers report said.

They also clarified in the report that Ukrainian information indicates that the missile was launched from the territory of Russia.

How North Korea earns from the war in Ukraine

North Korea is trying to solve its own economic problems by helping the aggressor country Russia, which is waging a criminal war against Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine turned out to be a treasure for North Korea. After years of severe hardship for ordinary North Koreans during the coronavirus pandemic, Kim appears determined to use some of his windfall to raise living standards and expand his industrial base, said Peter Ward, a research fellow at the Sejong Institute think tank in Seoul.

At the same time, Russia promised the mandate of the UN commission to monitor compliance with sanctions against North Korea, which effectively destroyed the key regime of international sanctions.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said that the economic situation in North Korea has "improved significantly" in recent months thanks to the supply of food, raw materials and oil products from the Russian Federation.

In 2023, South Korea's central bank estimated that North Korea's economy would contract for the third year in a row in 2022, while real GDP was $24.64 billion, corresponding to an annual per capita GDP of $1,123, about 30 times less than , than in South Korea.

North Korea's economy continues to be largely dependent on the production of coal, concrete, and industrial plastics.

The North Korean economy is also saved from collapse by supplies, food, fuel and fertilizers from China.