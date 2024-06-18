Putin plans to step down from power, already preparing successors — analysts

The ISW team concluded that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, not only realized that he would soon have to leave the Kremlin, but had already begun preparing successors to his regime.

New personnel reshuffles in the Kremlin

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the dictator fired four deputy ministers of defence and replaced them with a "close relative", the son of the former prime minister of Russia and an economist.

We are talking about Anna Tsivilova, Pavel Fradkov, and First Deputy Minister of Defense Leonid Gornin.

What is important to understand is that Tsivilyova is Putin's first cousin, the wife of the recently appointed Energy Minister Serhiy Tsivilyov.

Moreover, she manages the "Defenders of the Fatherland" fund, which is under the Kremlin's control.

Five years ago, Anna Tsiviltova was a member of the Council on Guardianship and Care in the Social Sphere under the Government of the Russian Federation.

As for Fradkov, he is the son of former Russian Prime Minister and director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (FSI) Mikhail Fradkov.

Why is Putin actively appointing new people to positions

According to American analysts, the appointments of Tsivilova, Fradkov and Hornin "support Putin's recent efforts to introduce his relatives and children of other high-ranking officials to the Russian public.

In addition, it is indicated that the dictator wants to appoint economic advisers to the Ministry of Defence to improve the economy against the background of the war against Ukraine.

Putin's latest unexpected decisions indicate that he will hand out jobs to people he considers loyal to the regime and economists to improve Russia's defence and industrial base.