According to the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin may order the use of nuclear weapons in the event of the threat of the final defeat of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
Putin may use nuclear weapons in case of defeat in Ukraine
According to him, the defeat of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin may lead to the collapse of the front, mass desertion of the Russian military and large-scale protests in Moscow.
At the same time, the Secretary of the National Security Council noted that Putin probably will not dare to use nuclear weapons as long as his criminal army maintains an advantage in the war against Ukraine.
Lytvynenko assumed that even under the threat of defeat by the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Kremlin dictator would give the order to use tactical nuclear weapons.
According to the Secretary of the National Security Council, this will most likely trigger the start of the Third World War.
Lytvynenko emphasised that the defeat of the Russian army in Ukraine will not lead to the automatic use of nuclear weapons by Russia, as Putin may try to convince the Russians that the defeat is supposed to be a "victory".
Western analysts warn of a worsening situation with nuclear safety
As Bloomberg notes concerning analysts at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in the coming years, an alarming increase in the number of nuclear warheads, along with missiles and aircraft, will likely be recorded around the world.
As Russia continues to threaten Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons, and China has probably put weapons of mass destruction on high alert for the first time, the number of nuclear warheads in the world has increased to 3,904 units.
He emphasised that the world is experiencing one of human history's most dangerous moments.
According to the institute, China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country, but almost all nuclear-weapon states have either plans or a significant push to increase nuclear forces.
