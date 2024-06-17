According to the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin may order the use of nuclear weapons in the event of the threat of the final defeat of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Putin may use nuclear weapons in case of defeat in Ukraine

We cannot exclude anything if Russia is on the verge of a catastrophic defeat, — Lytvinenko explains. Share

According to him, the defeat of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin may lead to the collapse of the front, mass desertion of the Russian military and large-scale protests in Moscow.

At the same time, the Secretary of the National Security Council noted that Putin probably will not dare to use nuclear weapons as long as his criminal army maintains an advantage in the war against Ukraine.

Lytvynenko assumed that even under the threat of defeat by the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Kremlin dictator would give the order to use tactical nuclear weapons.

According to the Secretary of the National Security Council, this will most likely trigger the start of the Third World War.

Lytvynenko emphasised that the defeat of the Russian army in Ukraine will not lead to the automatic use of nuclear weapons by Russia, as Putin may try to convince the Russians that the defeat is supposed to be a "victory".

Western analysts warn of a worsening situation with nuclear safety

As Bloomberg notes concerning analysts at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in the coming years, an alarming increase in the number of nuclear warheads, along with missiles and aircraft, will likely be recorded around the world.

As Russia continues to threaten Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons, and China has probably put weapons of mass destruction on high alert for the first time, the number of nuclear warheads in the world has increased to 3,904 units.

While the total number of nuclear warheads in the world continues to decline as Cold War weapons are phased out, we unfortunately continue to see an annual increase in the number of nuclear warheads in use. It seems that this trend will continue and will probably accelerate in the coming years, and this is a cause for concern, — notes the director of the Institute, Dan Smith. Share

He emphasised that the world is experiencing one of human history's most dangerous moments.