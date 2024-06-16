Zelensky announced the provision of Danish F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, following the results of the Peace Summit, announced the arrival of F-16 fighter jets provided by Denmark as soon as possible to Ukraine.

F-16 fighters will arrive in Ukraine in the near future

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after the meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

During the meeting, we had the opportunity to discuss the course of preparation for the transfer of Danish F-16 aircraft, which will arrive in Ukraine in the near future. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Вдячний Метте Фредеріксен за участь у Саміті миру та активне сприяння Данії в залученні країн Глобального Півдня до реалізації Формули миру.



Під час зустрічі ми мали можливість обговорити перебіг підготовки до передачі данських літаків F-16, які надійдуть в Україну найближчим… pic.twitter.com/sUHDWuT1Yp — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 16, 2024

According to the president, they also discussed separately the approval of the negotiation framework and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU already in June.

I am grateful to Mette Frederiksen for participating in the peace summit and Denmark's active support in involving the countries of the Global South in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

F-16 for Ukraine: what is known

As early as 2024, 14 F-16 fighters can be transferred to Ukraine.

At the same time, it is assumed that part of the F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine will be based abroad. They will remain in the centers where they will be used to train our pilots and aviation personnel. Share

The other day it was reported that the Netherlands can hand over the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine already this summer. This will happen after Denmark hands over the first planes.