Zelensky announced the provision of Danish F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky announced the provision of Danish F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
F-16
Читати українською

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, following the results of the Peace Summit, announced the arrival of F-16 fighter jets provided by Denmark as soon as possible to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is set to receive Danish F-16 fighter jets, with plans to acquire 14 aircraft by 2024.
  • Part of the F-16 fighters will be stationed abroad for training Ukrainian pilots and aviation personnel.
  • The Netherlands may transfer the first F-16 jets to Ukraine this summer following Denmark's lead.
  • President Zelensky discussed the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession with the Danish Prime Minister.
  • Denmark's participation in the Peace Summit and support from the Global South were highlighted as crucial for implementing the Peace Formula.

F-16 fighters will arrive in Ukraine in the near future

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after the meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

During the meeting, we had the opportunity to discuss the course of preparation for the transfer of Danish F-16 aircraft, which will arrive in Ukraine in the near future.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

According to the president, they also discussed separately the approval of the negotiation framework and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU already in June.

I am grateful to Mette Frederiksen for participating in the peace summit and Denmark's active support in involving the countries of the Global South in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

F-16 for Ukraine: what is known

As early as 2024, 14 F-16 fighters can be transferred to Ukraine.

At the same time, it is assumed that part of the F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine will be based abroad. They will remain in the centers where they will be used to train our pilots and aviation personnel.

The other day it was reported that the Netherlands can hand over the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine already this summer. This will happen after Denmark hands over the first planes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine to receive first F-16s this summer, Dutch MoD chief clarifies
F-16
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Stoltenberg supports Ukraine's right to use F-16s for strikes on Russia's territory
NATO
Stoltenberg supports Ukraine's right to use F-16s for strikes on Russia's territory

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?