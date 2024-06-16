Zelensky announced the provision of Danish F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, following the results of the Peace Summit, announced the arrival of F-16 fighter jets provided by Denmark as soon as possible to Ukraine.
- Ukraine is set to receive Danish F-16 fighter jets, with plans to acquire 14 aircraft by 2024.
- Part of the F-16 fighters will be stationed abroad for training Ukrainian pilots and aviation personnel.
- The Netherlands may transfer the first F-16 jets to Ukraine this summer following Denmark's lead.
- President Zelensky discussed the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession with the Danish Prime Minister.
- Denmark's participation in the Peace Summit and support from the Global South were highlighted as crucial for implementing the Peace Formula.
F-16 fighters will arrive in Ukraine in the near future
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after the meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.
Вдячний Метте Фредеріксен за участь у Саміті миру та активне сприяння Данії в залученні країн Глобального Півдня до реалізації Формули миру.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 16, 2024
Під час зустрічі ми мали можливість обговорити перебіг підготовки до передачі данських літаків F-16, які надійдуть в Україну найближчим… pic.twitter.com/sUHDWuT1Yp
According to the president, they also discussed separately the approval of the negotiation framework and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU already in June.
I am grateful to Mette Frederiksen for participating in the peace summit and Denmark's active support in involving the countries of the Global South in the implementation of the Peace Formula.
F-16 for Ukraine: what is known
As early as 2024, 14 F-16 fighters can be transferred to Ukraine.
The other day it was reported that the Netherlands can hand over the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine already this summer. This will happen after Denmark hands over the first planes.
