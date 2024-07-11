Polish MFA chief says several thousand volunteers are ready to join "Ukrainian Legion" in Poland
Polish MFA chief says several thousand volunteers are ready to join "Ukrainian Legion" in Poland

Radoslaw Sikorski
Thousands of Ukrainians living in Poland have already expressed their desire to join the "Ukrainian Legion".

  • Poland will equip and train volunteers for the Ukrainian Legion.
  • The agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Poland provides for the creation of a volunteer legion with the possible participation of foreigners.
  • Ukrainians who join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend the country.
  • Volunteers will receive modern training from allies from Poland, Lithuania and other EU countries and equipment from Ukrainian international partners.

Poland will prepare volunteers for the "Ukrainian Legion"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk announced the creation of the "Ukrainian Legion".

According to the information of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslaw Sikorski, several thousand people have already registered to participate in the "Ukrainian Legion" (a new volunteer military unit) in Poland.

We are starting to train the first Ukrainian brigade of volunteers in Poland. Up to a million Ukrainians of both sexes live in Poland, and several thousand of them have already registered to participate in this prize. Interestingly, many of themo serve and rotate their compatriots, but they say: We do not want to be sent into battle without being adequately trained and equipped.

Sikorski noted that Poland will train and equip these individuals. Then, the volunteers will be provided to Ukraine as a unit with the right to return to Poland after completing the rotation.

If every European country did this, there would be several brigades in Ukraine, the minister said.

Details about the "Ukrainian Legion" in Poland

The agreement on security guarantees, signed between Ukraine and Poland, creates a volunteer legion in Poland with the possible participation of foreigners.

According to Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, every citizen who decides to join the volunteer legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For his part, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov called on all Ukrainians in Europe to join the Ukrainian Legion, a special volunteer unit that will train on Poland's territory to protect Ukraine.

He noted that the volunteers will receive modern training from allies from Poland, Lithuania and other EU countries, and the legion will be equipped with the best equipment from Ukrainian international partners, which will increase its effectiveness on the battlefield.

