According to the ex-minister of defense of Poland, Bohdan Klich, the Polish army has only 2 Patriot air defense systems, while the US army has several such installations in the country.

Why Poland refuses to hand over the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

First of all, it should be said that Polish-Ukrainian military cooperation has its own history. I myself am responsible for part of this story. Then, when he was the deputy minister of defense in 1999 - 2000, and later, when he became the minister of defense, believing that there is no safe Poland without an independent Ukraine. And this opinion is supported by a significant number of the Polish political elite. And since 1991, it has been steadily implemented. And especially now, during the war, both the first war and the second war of Russia against Ukraine, - explains Klich.

The former head of the Polish Ministry of Defense noted that his country remains one of the key donors in providing military aid to Ukraine.

Why Poland refuses to close part of the sky over Ukraine

Poland supports all the actions of those countries that have anti-aircraft means aimed at the needs of Ukraine. We ourselves delivered part of our anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, when we still had more of them in our warehouses. The question about the Polish Patriots is a false question, because unfortunately we only have two Patriot batteries. We don't have them anymore. In this regard, we cannot afford to open our sky, - stressed Klich.

According to him, the US Army has placed several batteries of Patriot air defense systems on the territory of Poland, so the protection of at least one air defense system may become important for Ukraine.