According to the ex-minister of defense of Poland, Bohdan Klich, the Polish army has only 2 Patriot air defense systems, while the US army has several such installations in the country.
Points of attention
- Poland's limited availability of Patriot air defense systems is a key factor in the refusal to transfer them to Ukraine, as the country remains a crucial donor in providing military aid.
- The strong historical ties between Poland and Ukraine in military cooperation influence the decision-making process regarding the transfer of defense systems.
- The presence of US Patriot air defense systems in Poland highlights the role of NATO and Western allies in supporting the defense of Ukraine during the conflict with Russia.
- Former Polish Defense Minister stresses the importance of all allies contributing their anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems to support Ukraine's defense needs.
- The decision to transfer the Patriot air defense system requires careful consideration to ensure the most effective protection of Ukraine's territory amidst escalating conflicts in the region.
Why Poland refuses to hand over the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
The former head of the Polish Ministry of Defense noted that his country remains one of the key donors in providing military aid to Ukraine.
Why Poland refuses to close part of the sky over Ukraine
According to him, the US Army has placed several batteries of Patriot air defense systems on the territory of Poland, so the protection of at least one air defense system may become important for Ukraine.
