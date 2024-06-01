Poland raised aviation in the sky during the missile attack on Ukraine

On June 1, the Polish armed forces raised planes in the air because of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Poland recorded the intensive activity of long-range aviation of Russia, connected with the mission of missile strikes on objects located on the territory of Ukraine.

It was reported there that all the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace had been initiated, and DO RSZ constantly monitored the situation.

We warn, Polish aviation and allied aviation are activated, this may lead to an increase in the noise level, especially in the south-eastern part of the country, the message said Share

Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ obserwuje dzisiejszej nocy intensywną aktywność lotnictwa dalekiego zasięgu Federacji Rosyjskiej, związaną z uderzeniami lotniczo-rakietowymi na obiekty znajdujące się na terytorium Ukrainy.



Wszystkie niezbędne procedury mające na celu zapewnienie… pic.twitter.com/ZHtKWtqUmr — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) June 1, 2024

Russian army attacked energy facilities in five regions of Ukraine

On June 1, Russia staged a complex attack with missiles and drones on energy infrastructure in 5 oblasts of Ukraine.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the Russians fired again at the energy infrastructure facilities of Ukraine this night.

In particular, energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were attacked.

Ukrenergo also confirmed the attack on energy facilities of Ukraine this night.

It was noted there that since March this is the sixth massive missile and drone attack by Russia against civilian energy infrastructure.

According to Ukrenergo, there is equipment damage at energy facilities in five regions. Emergency recovery work will begin after the permission of the State Emergency Service.

In addition, DTEK said that during the shelling, two of the company's thermal power plants came under attack.