Poland categorically opposes supply of Patriot system to Ukraine

The head of the Polish Bureau of National Security, Jacek Siewiera, opposed the US plans to transfer an additional Patriot air defence system from Poland to Ukraine.

Why is Poland opposing transferring an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine?

No, definitely not, - declared Jacek Siewiera.

According to Radio ZET, regarding Siewiera's statement, the American media's report on transferring an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine is cause for concern.

I have requested a meeting with my American colleague to discuss this matter. It is very dangerous to move the entire Patriot battery... the security of Poland is reduced... Every soldier knows that the deployment of troops begins first with the protection of their formations, that is, with air defense. It is necessary to protect the infrastructure and groupings of one's own troops, says the head of the National Bureau of National Security.

The US insists on the need to transfer additional air defence systems to Ukraine

On the eve of the partners' meeting in the Rammstein format, Sabrina Singh, the deputy spokesperson of the US Department of Defense, noted that the allies would discuss transferring additional air defence systems to Ukraine.

This is what she needs, whether in Patriot form or other forms. So I'm sure this will be a topic of discussion at tomorrow's UDCG meeting," Singh said.

Ukraine may receive another Patriot air defence system from the United States. Anonymous sources in The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden approved the transfer of the second complex, which is currently in Poland and protects the rotation of American troops, to Ukraine.

According to the publication, the new air defence system could be deployed on the front lines in the next few days, depending on the maintenance or modifications it needs.