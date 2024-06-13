Poland categorically opposes supply of Patriot system to Ukraine

The head of the Polish Bureau of National Security, Jacek Siewiera, opposed the US plans to transfer an additional Patriot air defence system from Poland to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The head of the Polish Bureau of National Security opposed plans to transfer the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine, which could threaten Poland's security.
- Poland is convinced that deploying troops requires the protection of its groups, including air defence.
- The US insists on transferring additional air defence systems to Ukraine despite the opposition of Poland.
- Ukraine may receive another Patriot air defence system in the coming days, which may happen in Poland.
- The transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine can significantly impact the security of the region and the dynamics of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Why is Poland opposing transferring an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine?
According to Radio ZET, regarding Siewiera's statement, the American media's report on transferring an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine is cause for concern.
The US insists on the need to transfer additional air defence systems to Ukraine
On the eve of the partners' meeting in the Rammstein format, Sabrina Singh, the deputy spokesperson of the US Department of Defense, noted that the allies would discuss transferring additional air defence systems to Ukraine.
Ukraine may receive another Patriot air defence system from the United States. Anonymous sources in The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden approved the transfer of the second complex, which is currently in Poland and protects the rotation of American troops, to Ukraine.
According to the publication, the new air defence system could be deployed on the front lines in the next few days, depending on the maintenance or modifications it needs.
