The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski, noted that Russia is not invincible and that Western partners can help Ukraine win the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

How Sikorskyi sees the possibility of the West and Ukraine defeating Russia

Sikorsky warned that if Western partners do not stop Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, he may win.

However, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that the West is able to help Ukraine achieve victory.

Contrary to its crazy propaganda, Russia is not invincible. She lost some of her wars. The Kremlin can be stopped and even defeated - we simply forgot about it. Ronald Reagan said that his strategy for the Soviet Union was simple, if not simplistic: "We win and they lose." I like this approach, - emphasizes Sikorsky. Share

According to him, in order to win over Russia, it is necessary to learn again how to play a winning game of escalation.

We need to re-learn how to champion the escalation game.



For example, we could be seizing all 300 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets. Putin has already written them off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of… — Radek Sikorski (@radeksikorski) June 29, 2024

How should Western partners act to defeat Russia

In particular, Sikorsky proposes that the EU confiscate all 300 billion frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Putin has already written them off, he does not expect to return them. But he also does not think that we have enough strength to take them away. So far, we are proving that he is right, - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland is convinced. Share

He emphasized that Putin continues to regret the collapse of the USSR and is now determined to get revenge by challenging Western values, security and ways of life.

Our task is to prevent a wider conflict, but also to win. Together, as part of the international alliance of democracies, we can do it, Sikorsky assures. Share