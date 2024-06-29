The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski, noted that Russia is not invincible and that Western partners can help Ukraine win the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
How Sikorskyi sees the possibility of the West and Ukraine defeating Russia
Sikorsky warned that if Western partners do not stop Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, he may win.
However, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that the West is able to help Ukraine achieve victory.
According to him, in order to win over Russia, it is necessary to learn again how to play a winning game of escalation.
We need to re-learn how to champion the escalation game.— Radek Sikorski (@radeksikorski) June 29, 2024
For example, we could be seizing all 300 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets. Putin has already written them off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of…
How should Western partners act to defeat Russia
In particular, Sikorsky proposes that the EU confiscate all 300 billion frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
He emphasized that Putin continues to regret the collapse of the USSR and is now determined to get revenge by challenging Western values, security and ways of life.
He warned that if the Russian Federation wins, instability will spread not only to the countries of Europe, but also to the whole world, developing a global coalition of dictatorships.
