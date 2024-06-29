Sikorsky named a way to defeat Russia
Sikorsky named a way to defeat Russia

Radoslaw Sikorski
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski, noted that Russia is not invincible and that Western partners can help Ukraine win the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • Russia is not invincible and can be defeated with the help of Western partners.
  • Confiscating frozen assets of the Russian Federation can support victory over Russia.
  • Collaboration within an international alliance of democracies is essential to prevent the spread of instability and win the conflict with Russia.
  • Radoslaw Sikorski emphasizes the importance of learning how to play a winning game of escalation to defeat Russia.
  • It is crucial for Western partners to act decisively to stop Putin and protect Western values and ways of life.

How Sikorskyi sees the possibility of the West and Ukraine defeating Russia

Sikorsky warned that if Western partners do not stop Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, he may win.

However, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that the West is able to help Ukraine achieve victory.

Contrary to its crazy propaganda, Russia is not invincible. She lost some of her wars. The Kremlin can be stopped and even defeated - we simply forgot about it. Ronald Reagan said that his strategy for the Soviet Union was simple, if not simplistic: "We win and they lose." I like this approach, - emphasizes Sikorsky.

According to him, in order to win over Russia, it is necessary to learn again how to play a winning game of escalation.

How should Western partners act to defeat Russia

In particular, Sikorsky proposes that the EU confiscate all 300 billion frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Putin has already written them off, he does not expect to return them. But he also does not think that we have enough strength to take them away. So far, we are proving that he is right, - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland is convinced.

He emphasized that Putin continues to regret the collapse of the USSR and is now determined to get revenge by challenging Western values, security and ways of life.

Our task is to prevent a wider conflict, but also to win. Together, as part of the international alliance of democracies, we can do it, Sikorsky assures.

He warned that if the Russian Federation wins, instability will spread not only to the countries of Europe, but also to the whole world, developing a global coalition of dictatorships.

