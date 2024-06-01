Sikorski suggested training military units in Poland from mobilised Ukrainians

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radoslaw Sikorski, has voiced a new idea to help Ukraine. Thus, Poland could train military units of mobilised Ukrainians on its territory.

Ukrainian units will train in Poland

In Poland, they want to prepare a Ukrainian military unit from mobilised Ukrainians who are currently in the country.

This was announced on May 31 in Prague, where a two-day summit of the heads of foreign policy departments of NATO countries is taking place, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski.

Poland considered Ukraine's request for training, but we concluded that it would be safer and more effective to train a Ukrainian unit from Ukrainians in Poland who are subject to conscription into the Ukrainian army, and that this would be a more effective way to help Ukraine. Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The head of Polish diplomacy also noted that the negotiations with Ukraine regarding the bilateral security agreement are going "properly", and expressed hope that it will be signed before the NATO summit in July in Washington.

What they say in Poland about sending troops to Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, did not reject the scenario when it will be necessary to send troops to Ukraine. However, he did not outline exactly what tasks the Polish military will perform in Ukraine in case of a positive decision.

Radoslav Sikorski, commenting on plans to confront Russia, answered a question about Poland's readiness to send troops to Ukraine. He also specified some nuances regarding the disclosure of intentions to send.

We should not rule it out. We must leave Putin guessing about our intentions, said the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, Radoslav Sikorski did not specify what the role of Polish troops would be in the event of their transfer to Ukraine.