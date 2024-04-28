The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, said that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, in case of victory in Ukraine, would do the same as Adolf Hitler did in his time.
Putin will do the same as Hitler in case of victory in Ukraine
Sikorsky emphasized that Putin, in case of victory in Ukraine, will use the available human and technical resources to continue the war against Western countries.
The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry noted that his country has a choice, that the Russians are defeated outside Ukraine, and that the Kremlin is the winner near the Polish border.
In his opinion, it is much better to help Ukraine defeat the Kremlin's aggression.
Sikorsky emphasized that now Ukrainians are not fighting alone. In his opinion, the Russian Federation will be defeated.
Poland is ready to return conscripted Ukrainians to Ukraine
Sikorsky noted that Poland is waiting for an initiative from Ukraine regarding the return of Ukrainian men of mobilization age.
The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry noted that he is not yet aware of the ideas that Ukraine is considering for the return of the men home.
But Sikorsky called the initiative to limit consular services "interesting".
