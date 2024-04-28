The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, said that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, in case of victory in Ukraine, would do the same as Adolf Hitler did in his time.

Putin will do the same as Hitler in case of victory in Ukraine

Sikorsky emphasized that Putin, in case of victory in Ukraine, will use the available human and technical resources to continue the war against Western countries.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry noted that his country has a choice, that the Russians are defeated outside Ukraine, and that the Kremlin is the winner near the Polish border.

And then Putin will do the same as Hitler did with Czechoslovakia: he will take the industry and people in Ukraine and mobilize them to continue the war, Sikorsky warns. Share

In his opinion, it is much better to help Ukraine defeat the Kremlin's aggression.

Russia has attacked Poland many times in 500 years of our history. Therefore, we are not at all surprised, — emphasized the head of Polish diplomacy. Share

Sikorsky emphasized that now Ukrainians are not fighting alone. In his opinion, the Russian Federation will be defeated.

Russia will lose because we, the West, are much stronger than Russia, — noted the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry. Share

Poland is ready to return conscripted Ukrainians to Ukraine

Sikorsky noted that Poland is waiting for an initiative from Ukraine regarding the return of Ukrainian men of mobilization age.

Ukraine really needs to take the initiative here, because for us this is an ethically ambiguous issue. Although, of course, we understand that Ukraine needs its defenders to protect its Motherland, — the head of Polish diplomacy explained Warsaw's position. Share

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry noted that he is not yet aware of the ideas that Ukraine is considering for the return of the men home.

But Sikorsky called the initiative to limit consular services "interesting".