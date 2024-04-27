A Russian missile fell 15 km from the Polish border during an attack on Ukraine — Tusk

One of the missiles with which the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine on April 27 fell on Ukrainian territory 15 km from the border with Poland.
One of the Russian missiles fell 15 km from the Polish border
According to the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, "dozens of bombs and rockets fell" in the Lviv region tonight. According to the Prime Minister, one of the Russian missiles fell 15 km from the Polish border.
In addition, Tusk criticized his predecessor, former Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki.
Tusk was probably referring to the conference of national-conservative circles, which is taking place in Budapest. It was attended by Morawiecki and the head of the Cabinet of the President of Poland, Marcin Mastalerek.
Russian missile attack on Ukraine on April 27
On the night of April 27, Russian invaders hit 4 DTEK thermal power plants with missiles.
The invaders attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions. The civilian population suffered as a result of the enemy's attack.
In total, the enemy used 34 air, ground and sea-based missiles:
9 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area of Saratov Region — RF.);
9 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the Belgorod region and from the waters of the Sea of Azov);
2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the Belgorod region — RF.)
2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (from Crimea);
4 Kh-47M2 "Kinjal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of the Ryazan and Tambov regions — RF.);
8 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in order to repel the new mass attack of Russia.
In total, air defense forces managed to destroy 21 air targets: 6 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles; 8 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles; 1 Iskander-K cruise missile; 6 Kalibr cruise missiles.
