Air defense forces destroyed 21 missiles during a new massive attack by Russia

On the night of April 27, Russia fired 34 missiles at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

The Russian missile attack on Ukraine on April 27 — the first details

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types.

In total, the enemy used 34 air, ground and sea-based missiles:

9 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area of Saratov Region — RF.);

9 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the Belgorod region and from the waters of the Sea of Azov);

2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the Belgorod region — RF.)

2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (from Crimea);

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinjal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of the Ryazan and Tambov regions — RF.);

8 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in order to repel the new mass attack of Russia.

In total, air defense forces managed to destroy 21 air targets:

6 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

8 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile;

6 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Thanks to all the units that repelled the rocket attack of the occupiers that night. Together to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Ukrainian thermal power plants were attacked by the enemy

On the night of April 27, Russian invaders hit 4 thermal power plants of DTEK with missiles.

The civilian population suffered as a result of the enemy's attack.

The enemy once again massively shelled the energy facilities of Ukraine. Tonight, as a result of the attack, four thermal power plants of DTEK were damaged. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there are victims. We provide all the necessary assistance, — the message says.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that during more than 2 years of full-scale war, DTEK thermal power plants were fired upon by Russia more than 170 times.