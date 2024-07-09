Ukraine, Poland sign bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Poland signed a bilateral agreement on security guarantees. The signing of the agreement occurred in Warsaw.

What does the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland provide

The agreement on the guarantee of safety, for the first time among the already signed bilateral documents, includes the possibility of intercepting missiles and drones in the airspace of Ukraine launched in the direction of Poland.

For the first time, the "Ukrainian Legion" will be created, which will train the personnel of the Security and Defenсe Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Poland. Citizens of Ukraine who are temporarily in Poland and other countries will be able to join it.

The agreement also contains a block on cooperation in the defence industry, particularly the location of Polish defence companies' production facilities in Ukraine and the study of additional opportunities for joint defence production.

Poland will also expand its assistance to Ukraine, using the POLLOGHUB logistics centre and cooperating with LytPolUkrbrig to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, the agreement aims to deepen cooperation in the non-military sphere, including intelligence, cyber security, maritime and information security, and the protection of critical infrastructure. Separate blocks of the agreement relate to economic recovery and reconstruction, border infrastructure, and the development of transit potential.

The spheres of political cooperation between Ukraine and Poland cover issues of European integration, implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, sanctions policy, compensation for damages caused to Ukraine, and bringing the aggressor to justice.

Poland confirms its support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.

Security guarantees

Ukraine has already concluded 21 bilateral security agreements. In addition to the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland and Poland joined the list of partners ready to provide support in the event of aggression.