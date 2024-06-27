Ukraine, EU sign bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and the European Union signed an agreement on security guarantees.

What is known about the signing of the security agreement between Ukraine and the EU

On June 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement on security guarantees with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council.

The agreement guarantees Kyiv continued supply of weapons, training and other assistance in the field of security for years to come.

In addition, security agreements were signed with Estonia and Lithuania.

Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine has concluded agreements on security guarantees with 16 European states and the United States. Partner countries include Great Britain, Norway, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.

Security agreements with these countries provide for a wide range of support measures for Ukraine, including military and economic aid and political support.

In addition to the general provisions, each of the partner countries also made Ukraine individual commitments that corresponded to its capabilities and potential.

The other day, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Hadja Lyabib, announced that the Council of the EU approved the agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine.