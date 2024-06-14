Zelenskyy says Ukraine preparing security agreements with 10 more countries

Zelenskyy announced the conclusion of security agreements with other countries

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he is delighted with the agreements with the United States and Japan, signed on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy on June 13.

A total of 17 agreements have already been signed, and we are preparing 10 more for signing, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He also reminded that Ukraine now has bilateral security agreements with all members in continuation of the G7 declaration on the sidelines of the Vilnius NATO summit.

Ukraine and the USA signed a security agreement for ten years

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, should be a step toward "Ukraine's future membership in NATO" and confirms the support of the United States of Kyiv in protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In order to ensure the security of Ukraine, both sides recognize that Ukraine needs a significant military force, a powerful potential and permanent investments in its defense and industrial base, which would meet the standards of the North Atlantic Alliance, the text of the agreement states.

It also enshrines the US intention to provide long-term material, training, advisory, technical, intelligence, security, defence-industrial, institutional, and other support for "the development of Ukrainian security and defence forces capable of protecting sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine and deterring future aggression."

In the event of an armed attack on Ukraine or the threat of such an attack, US and Ukrainian officials, according to the agreement, will meet within 24 hours to consult and determine what additional defence needs Ukraine needs.

After Japan, the United States became the 16th country, with Ukraine signing a bilateral security agreement and the last country of the "Group of Seven", with which it was concluded.