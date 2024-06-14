Zelenskyy says Ukraine preparing security agreements with 10 more countries

Ukraine is negotiating with another 10 countries to conclude bilateral security agreements.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced successful agreements with the USA and Japan and emphasised the importance of further cooperation.
- The agreement with the United States provides support to Ukraine in the protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
- The agreement provides material, educational, advisory and defence-industrial support for developing the Ukrainian security and defence forces.
Zelenskyy announced the conclusion of security agreements with other countries
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he is delighted with the agreements with the United States and Japan, signed on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy on June 13.
He also reminded that Ukraine now has bilateral security agreements with all members in continuation of the G7 declaration on the sidelines of the Vilnius NATO summit.
Ukraine and the USA signed a security agreement for ten years
The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, should be a step toward "Ukraine's future membership in NATO" and confirms the support of the United States of Kyiv in protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.
It also enshrines the US intention to provide long-term material, training, advisory, technical, intelligence, security, defence-industrial, institutional, and other support for "the development of Ukrainian security and defence forces capable of protecting sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine and deterring future aggression."
In the event of an armed attack on Ukraine or the threat of such an attack, US and Ukrainian officials, according to the agreement, will meet within 24 hours to consult and determine what additional defence needs Ukraine needs.
After Japan, the United States became the 16th country, with Ukraine signing a bilateral security agreement and the last country of the "Group of Seven", with which it was concluded.
However, the US admits that potentially any future president of the United States can withdraw from the security agreement with Ukraine, since it does not require ratification by Congress.
