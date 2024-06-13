Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign security agreements with US and Japan at G7 summit

A bilateral security agreement between Ukraine, Japan, and the US, announced earlier, is expected to be signed on June 13 on the G7 sidelines in Italy.

What is known about the signing of new security agreements

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted, signing a security agreement is expected not only with the USA but also with Japan.

These agreements will complete the signing of such bilateral documents with the G7 countries in continuation of the so-called G7 Vilnius Declaration on the sidelines of the NATO summit on "security guarantees" for Ukraine.

We will sign bilateral security agreements during meetings with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as it should be, for the support of the leaders of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He added thanks to the partners for their faith in Ukraine and its chances of victory.

Blinken disclosed the details of the US-Ukraine security agreement

As the chief of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, recently stated, the future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will provide military assistance in various areas and help it move closer to NATO membership.

According to our ten-year agreement, the United States will support the defense and security of Ukraine in a number of extremely important areas - from aviation to air defense, from drones to demining, said Anthony Blinken Share

In addition, the American diplomat hinted at the mechanism of consultations in the event of an attack prescribed in the agreement: