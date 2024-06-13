Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign security agreements with US and Japan at G7 summit

A bilateral security agreement between Ukraine, Japan, and the US, announced earlier, is expected to be signed on June 13 on the G7 sidelines in Italy.
Points of attention
- Signing security agreements with the USA and Japan at the G7 summit will be an essential step in strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.
- The agreement with the US will provide military assistance in various areas and support in essential areas, from aviation to demining.
- Partnership with Japan is also essential for Ukraine's security and brings it closer to NATO membership.
- The agreement provides a consultation mechanism in the event of an attack, allowing for a rapid response to any threat.
What is known about the signing of new security agreements
As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted, signing a security agreement is expected not only with the USA but also with Japan.
These agreements will complete the signing of such bilateral documents with the G7 countries in continuation of the so-called G7 Vilnius Declaration on the sidelines of the NATO summit on "security guarantees" for Ukraine.
He added thanks to the partners for their faith in Ukraine and its chances of victory.
Blinken disclosed the details of the US-Ukraine security agreement
As the chief of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, recently stated, the future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will provide military assistance in various areas and help it move closer to NATO membership.
In addition, the American diplomat hinted at the mechanism of consultations in the event of an attack prescribed in the agreement:
More on the topic
