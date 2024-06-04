NATO to provide Ukraine with security aid package as 'bridge' for membership — Defense News

NATO intends to offer Ukraine a security aid package during its annual summit this summer in Washington. However, it is assumed that this package will not satisfy Ukraine's request for NATO membership against the background of the Russian Federation's invasion.
What is known about NATO's plans to hand over the aid package
US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that in addition to the package being released in July, 32 countries are finalising several bilateral agreements to support Ukraine before the summit, 13 of which have already been concluded.
According to her, this will, in part, mean defining certain bilateral support currently provided to Ukraine and transferring it under NATO command.
The publication recalled that during NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's visit to Kyiv in April, he stated that "Ukraine will become a member of NATO."
In addition, some defence companies from the NATO bloc are interested in the joint production of certain military assets, such as unmanned systems. Also in May, the United States announced providing Ukraine a $2 billion foreign military aid package, which is generally aimed at helping Ukraine develop its defence and industrial base.
Can Ukraine become a member of NATO?
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to influence the US regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO. According to him, the United States doubts this issue.
At the same time, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that during the NATO summit in July, the allies will take clear steps to bring Ukraine closer to joining the Alliance.
