According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the bloc's members have "many opportunities" to strengthen the defence of the eastern flank, including air defence.

NATO will be able to protect its eastern flank

The secretary general made a comment on this matter after a publication of the scandalous material of the Financial Times.

The publication wrote that the members of the bloc have a small share of the air defence forces and means necessary to adequately cover the countries of the eastern flank in case of a Russian invasion.

One of the insiders stated that the NATO countries will be able to find less than 5% of the air defence equipment that would be needed to adequately protect the countries of the "eastern flank" in the event of an invasion of the Russian Federation.

Stoltenberg categorically denied this information.

He once again drew attention to the fact that NATO countries account for 50% of the world's military power, and also urged not to forget the fact that the USA still remains "the strongest military power in the world".

The Allies agreed to purchase or put into service another 700 fifth-generation fighters. These are very powerful systems for air defence. Germany and the United States have just agreed to build a new Patriot missile factory in Germany. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

NATO has no serious problems with air defence

According to Jens Stoltenberg, the number of allies spending 2% of their GDP on defence has doubled in the Alliance over the past few years.

This suggests that the Allies are investing more, not least in air defence. Poland and others are purchasing huge amounts of advanced air defence systems, the NATO Secretary General stressed. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that production is currently increasing.