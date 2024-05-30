NATO changes its position regarding Ukraine's membership in Alliance
Category
Politics
Publication date

NATO changes its position regarding Ukraine's membership in Alliance

NATO flags
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

During the meeting of the NATO countries at the summit in Washington, it is planned to make changes regarding the future of Ukraine's membership.

What is known about changes in the perspective of Ukraine's membership in NATO

According to US Ambassador to NATO Julian Smith, the countries of the Alliance agreed on the need to send Ukraine a political signal about getting closer to membership.

She noted that this signal will be part of the overall aid package.

The decision of the summit will include new formulations regarding Ukraine's aspiration to become a member of NATO. The decision will not be identical to what it sounded like last year, said Julian Smith.

At the same time, the US ambassador to NATO added that the final wording has not yet been agreed upon.

However, she warned that Kyiv should not wait directly for an invitation to NATO.

Ukraine's invitation to membership will not be considered this time, it is unrealistic. Instead, we will focus on providing a support package that will allow us to build a bridge to membership,” explained Julian Smith.

What prevents NATO from giving Ukraine an invitation for membership

The leadership of the Alliance privately called on the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to turn to NATO in 2024 to support Ukraine's membership in the bloc.

One key reason for this delay is the fear of some bloc members, who fear being drawn into a full-scale war with Russia.

Insiders also confirmed that the administrations of Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz are "extremely sceptical" about the prospect of Ukraine's further progress towards full NATO membership this year.

Official Washington is not as worried as Berlin, but both capitals are afraid of Russia's threat to other alliance members.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO considers options for sky close over Ukraine's western part
Patriot system
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO chief says of progress in searching new air defence systems in Ukraine
Stoltenberg
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO leadership called Zelenskyy not to turn for support of Ukraine's membership in 2024 — The Telegraph
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?