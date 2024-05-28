NATO considers options for sky close over Ukraine's western part

Several NATO countries support direct actions on the territory of Ukraine to help repel the attack of the Russian criminal army.
NATO countries support the expansion of military efforts to help Ukraine
According to the Bild publication, Estonia, Great Britain, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France support expanding NATO's participation in helping Ukraine.
However, the USA and Germany oppose it.
In the material of the publication, it is emphasised that, at the moment, there are no decisive solutions, but options are being considered:
Sending NATO instructors to the territory of Ukraine to conduct exercises of the Ukrainian military;
Sending weapons, ammunition and other military aid as close as possible to the front line, not the Ukrainian borders.
Strengthen Ukraine's air defence system with air defence systems according to NATO standards.
According to Niko Lange, chief of German MOD operations staff, a more optimal option would be to send NATO instructors to Western Ukraine for Ukrainian military training rather than sending the armed forces to EU countries.
Can NATO send troops to Ukraine?
According to the military expert and AFU reserve colonel Petro Chernyk, the Baltic states and Poland may well introduce their troops into Ukraine's territory to repel the aggression of the Russian criminal army.
According to him, the military of the partner countries can significantly help Ukraine.
However, in his opinion, it is unlikely that NATO countries will shoot down Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine.
