Several NATO countries support direct actions on the territory of Ukraine to help repel the attack of the Russian criminal army.

According to the Bild publication, Estonia, Great Britain, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France support expanding NATO's participation in helping Ukraine.

However, the USA and Germany oppose it.

In the material of the publication, it is emphasised that, at the moment, there are no decisive solutions, but options are being considered:

Sending NATO instructors to the territory of Ukraine to conduct exercises of the Ukrainian military;

Sending weapons, ammunition and other military aid as close as possible to the front line, not the Ukrainian borders.

Strengthen Ukraine's air defence system with air defence systems according to NATO standards.

According to Niko Lange, chief of German MOD operations staff, a more optimal option would be to send NATO instructors to Western Ukraine for Ukrainian military training rather than sending the armed forces to EU countries.

Can NATO send troops to Ukraine?

According to the military expert and AFU reserve colonel Petro Chernyk, the Baltic states and Poland may well introduce their troops into Ukraine's territory to repel the aggression of the Russian criminal army.

It's easy, but why can't they? Peacekeeping mission in Iraq, there was no NATO. 34 countries in a bilateral format concluded an agreement with the United States and sent their troops there. The recent American war in Afghanistan — 15 countries. Bilateral agreements of this order are an absolute norm in military-technical and strategic cooperation, the analyst explains.

According to him, the military of the partner countries can significantly help Ukraine.

There is no need to distort the reality that, they say, the Poles will fight for us. No, it won't. If this happens, then most likely it will be a replacement process - we have a huge Ukrainian-Belarusian border, our troops are stationed there. So they will be released in this mode, suggested Chernyk.

However, in his opinion, it is unlikely that NATO countries will shoot down Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine.