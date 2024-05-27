NATO chief discloses his aid plan to Ukraine

According to the Alliance Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, during the summit in Washington on July 9-11, it will be agreed to create an agency responsible for organising arms supplies to Ukraine and their financing.

NATO plans to create a separate department for military aid to Ukraine

I proposed that at the summit in Washington we agree on the great role of NATO in coordinating and ensuring the security of Ukraine. I hope that we will be able to agree on a permanent structure for the organization of a stable supply of weapons to Ukraine, — emphasised the Secretary General of the Alliance.

He also noted that the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv is a vivid example of Russia's cynical killing of the civilian population of Ukraine.

We saw a terrible attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv this weekend, many civilians were killed, many were injured. This is another example of how brutal this war is. It must end, and Russia must stop attacking a sovereign country, the head of NATO emphasized.

NATO states seek Stoltenberg's plan to help Ukraine for 100 billion euros

NATO countries demand that the Alliance's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, provide details on Ukraine's proposed 100 billion euro aid plan.

In informal conversations, representatives of several countries have become more cautious and sceptical of Stoltenberg's plan to allocate 100 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

The authors of the material remind that there are only a few weeks left until the Alliance summit in Washington.

According to one of the European officials, Stoltenberg's proposed plan is confusing.

The official added that the NATO countries expect clarifications from the Secretary-General regarding this plan during the meeting of the NATO countries' foreign ministers in Prague.