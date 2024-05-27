NATO chief discloses his aid plan to Ukraine

According to the Alliance Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, during the summit in Washington on July 9-11, it will be agreed to create an agency responsible for organising arms supplies to Ukraine and their financing.
NATO plans to create a separate department for military aid to Ukraine
He also noted that the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv is a vivid example of Russia's cynical killing of the civilian population of Ukraine.
NATO states seek Stoltenberg's plan to help Ukraine for 100 billion euros
NATO countries demand that the Alliance's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, provide details on Ukraine's proposed 100 billion euro aid plan.
In informal conversations, representatives of several countries have become more cautious and sceptical of Stoltenberg's plan to allocate 100 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.
The authors of the material remind that there are only a few weeks left until the Alliance summit in Washington.
According to one of the European officials, Stoltenberg's proposed plan is confusing.
The official added that the NATO countries expect clarifications from the Secretary-General regarding this plan during the meeting of the NATO countries' foreign ministers in Prague.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-