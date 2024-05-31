NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg draws attention to the fact that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has been threatening the West with "escalation" over defence cooperation with Ukraine for more than 2 years, but this is simply nonsense.

NATO is not intimidated by threats of dictator Putin

As the secretary general of the bloc noted, the threats of official Moscow are not something fundamentally new.

We have been providing aid to Ukraine since 2022... For a long time, Putin intimidated us, urging us not to do this. Even before the start of the invasion in February 2022, he warned us not to help Ukraine and threatened the consequences... Therefore, there is nothing new here. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

In addition, Stoltenberg once again repeated the statement he made on the eve of the NATO meeting, that Ukraine should strike at Russia in order to defend itself.

Ukraine has the right to self-defence (with NATO weapons) and this does not make NATO a participant in the war, he added. Share

According to the Secretary General, in case of escalation, it is Russia that is responsible, as it happened more than once during the last two years.

Putin commented for the first time on allowing Ukraine to attack Russia with Western weapons

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, does not hide that he was frightened by the decision of certain allies of Kyiv, who allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons.

After that, he again spoke about a potential "global conflict".

The dictator once again cynically stated that constant "escalation" could lead to serious consequences.