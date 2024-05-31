NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg draws attention to the fact that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has been threatening the West with "escalation" over defence cooperation with Ukraine for more than 2 years, but this is simply nonsense.
NATO is not intimidated by threats of dictator Putin
As the secretary general of the bloc noted, the threats of official Moscow are not something fundamentally new.
In addition, Stoltenberg once again repeated the statement he made on the eve of the NATO meeting, that Ukraine should strike at Russia in order to defend itself.
According to the Secretary General, in case of escalation, it is Russia that is responsible, as it happened more than once during the last two years.
Putin commented for the first time on allowing Ukraine to attack Russia with Western weapons
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, does not hide that he was frightened by the decision of certain allies of Kyiv, who allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons.
After that, he again spoke about a potential "global conflict".
The dictator once again cynically stated that constant "escalation" could lead to serious consequences.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-