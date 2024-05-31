Ukraine signed security guarantee agreement with Iceland

Ukraine and Iceland signed an agreement on security guarantees. Iceland pledged to provide Ukraine with long-term economic, humanitarian and defence support.

What does Ukraine's agreement with Iceland provide for?

Iceland undertook not only to provide assistance to Ukraine, but also to promote its future membership in the EU and NATO.

As part of the security agreement, Iceland will allocate at least 4 billion Icelandic kroner (almost $30 million) to Ukraine every year during 2024—2028. Ukraine's support will continue for 10 years — during the entire term of the agreement.

Iceland is also ready to finance, purchase and supply defence materials and equipment, as well as cooperate with Ukraine to develop its defence industry.

The uniqueness of the agreement is that Iceland undertakes to continue transporting military goods and equipment from NATO allies to Ukraine by chartered cargo planes. The country will pay special attention to military women, the text of the agreement states.

The agreement also concerns support for the peace formula, sanctions against Russia, compensation for damages, holding the Russian Federation accountable, strengthening social and civil infrastructure, and energy security.

The full text of the agreement between Ukraine and Iceland is available at the link.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine has already signed agreements on security guarantees with 14 countries, including Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.

Each of these agreements has common features, their validity period is 10 years. However, the country also provides individual obligations in the calculation of economic, defence, etc. opportunities.

The Financial Times reports that Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on security guarantees at the G7 summit, which will take place on June 13-15 in Italy.