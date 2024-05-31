Ukraine and Sweden signed security agreement

On 31 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson signed an agreement on security cooperation between the two countries.

What does the agreement between Ukraine and Sweden provide?

According to the document, during the years 2024-2026, Sweden will provide military aid to Ukraine for about 6.5 billion euros, which will approximately amount to 2.2 billion euros per year.

The amount of assistance will increase during the ten-year term of the agreement.

In addition, Ukraine's military support includes aviation and air defence, armored vehicles, artillery, enhanced maritime security, mine clearance assistance, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Sweden has already provided and will continue to provide Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles to Ukraine, for which the partners will also work out opportunities for joint production.

A unique part of the agreement with Sweden is the provision of specialised ASC 890 aircraft, as well as the prospect of transferring JAS 39 Gripen aircraft to Ukraine, including relevant training, the President's Office noted. Share

Sweden will also support the development of Ukraine's modern defence and industrial potential and develop bilateral cooperation on the localisation, repair, maintenance and production of Swedish defence products in Ukraine.

Separate blocks of the agreement concern support for the peace formula, sanctions, compensation for damages and bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance to our country in economic recovery, reconstruction, and protection of critical infrastructure.

In addition, Sweden will support Ukraine on the way to membership in the EU and NATO.

Security guarantees

In July 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 leaders signed the Joint Declaration on Security Guarantees for Ukraine.

This document became the basis for a number of bilateral agreements on guarantees that Ukraine has already concluded with Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Finland, the Netherlands, Latvia, Spain, Belgium and Portugal.

Sweden became the 13th country with which Ukraine concluded a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on July 12 last year.