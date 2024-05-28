Ukraine, Belgium sign security agreement: details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine, Belgium sign security agreement: details

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Agreement
Читати українською

Ukraine and Belgium signed an agreement on security guarantees. This is the 11th such agreement for Kyiv.

Ukraine and Belgium signed an agreement on security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Croo signed a security agreement. It will be valid for the next ten years.

The document includes at least 977 million euros in military aid from Belgium to Ukraine this year, as well as Belgium's commitment to support Kyiv during the ten-year term of the agreement.

For the first time, such an agreement specifies the exact number of F-16 fighters—30, which will be delivered to Ukraine by 2028, and the first of them will arrive this year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The agreement guarantees Belgium timely security assistance, modern armoured vehicles, equipment to meet the needs of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of Ukraine, naval security, mine clearance, participation in the artillery ammunition coalition and military training.

The document also provides for defence industrial cooperation, support for the Ukrainian peace formula, increased sanctions against Russia, compensation for damages, justice for the aggressor, use of frozen Russian assets, and economic recovery.

Ukraine and Belgium will also deepen their cooperation in intelligence, cyber security, and countering disinformation. Belgium also supports Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

I thank Prime Minister de Croo, his government and all Belgians for their unwavering and long-term support for Ukraine, — added Zelenskyy.

What is known about security guarantees

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with ten countries. At the same time, the discussion of such documents began in 2023.

Belgium is the 11th country with which Ukraine has concluded a bilateral security agreement. Before that, such agreements were concluded with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia and Spain.

They will provide support to Ukraine in the defence sector and beyond. Therefore, Kyiv wants to receive help in the current war and case of a possible repetition of Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy signed a security agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez the day before.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine preparing security agreements with seven more countries, Zelenskyy says
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine negotiates on signing security agreement with one more country — details
Office of the President of Ukraine
Greece
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine, Spain sign bilateral security agreement - video
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Sanchez

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?