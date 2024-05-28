Ukraine, Belgium sign security agreement: details

Ukraine and Belgium signed an agreement on security guarantees. This is the 11th such agreement for Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Croo signed a security agreement. It will be valid for the next ten years.

Сьогодні в Брюсселі ми з Прем’єр-міністром Александром Де Кроо підписали двосторонню угоду щодо безпекової співпраці та довгострокової підтримки між Україною та Бельгією.



Документ передбачає щонайменше 977 мільйонів євро бельгійської військової допомоги Україні цього року, а… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 28, 2024

The document includes at least 977 million euros in military aid from Belgium to Ukraine this year, as well as Belgium's commitment to support Kyiv during the ten-year term of the agreement.

For the first time, such an agreement specifies the exact number of F-16 fighters—30, which will be delivered to Ukraine by 2028, and the first of them will arrive this year. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The agreement guarantees Belgium timely security assistance, modern armoured vehicles, equipment to meet the needs of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of Ukraine, naval security, mine clearance, participation in the artillery ammunition coalition and military training.

The document also provides for defence industrial cooperation, support for the Ukrainian peace formula, increased sanctions against Russia, compensation for damages, justice for the aggressor, use of frozen Russian assets, and economic recovery.

Ukraine and Belgium will also deepen their cooperation in intelligence, cyber security, and countering disinformation. Belgium also supports Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

I thank Prime Minister de Croo, his government and all Belgians for their unwavering and long-term support for Ukraine, — added Zelenskyy.

What is known about security guarantees

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with ten countries. At the same time, the discussion of such documents began in 2023.

Belgium is the 11th country with which Ukraine has concluded a bilateral security agreement. Before that, such agreements were concluded with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia and Spain.

They will provide support to Ukraine in the defence sector and beyond. Therefore, Kyiv wants to receive help in the current war and case of a possible repetition of Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy signed a security agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez the day before.