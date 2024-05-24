Ukraine negotiates on signing security agreement with one more country — details

Ukraine and Greece may sign a bilateral security agreement in the near future.

What is known about the security agreement between Ukraine and Greece

It is noted that Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP), met with Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine.

During the meeting, they agreed to complete negotiations on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement, so that Ukraine and Greece could conclude it in the near future, the message says. Share

Zhovkva emphasised that Greece's support for the start of negotiations on joining the EU and getting closer to NATO membership is also important for Ukraine.

What is known about security guarantees

The main goal of security guarantees is to try to prevent future invasions until our country becomes a full member of the Alliance.

On January 12, 2024, Ukraine signed the first such agreement with the United Kingdom. On February 16, President Zelenskyy signed the following two agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine with Germany and France. February 23 Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between the states. On February 24, 2024, Ukraine concluded bilateral security agreements with Italy and Canada. An agreement with Finland was signed on April 3.

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, Ukraine and Slovenia are already completing work on a bilateral security document. He will sign the agreement at the first opportunity.