Zelensky announced Ukraine's signing of security agreements with the USA and the countries of Northern Europe

In the coming months, Ukraine is preparing to sign bilateral security agreements with the United States of America, Norway and Sweden.

Zelensky commented on the future security agreements of Ukraine

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Brazilian mass media.

We are approaching an important treaty with the USA. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

The head of state emphasized that after the US Congress supports the provision of an aid package to Ukraine, "we will come to a powerful agreement with the US."

I would like people to understand that it is not only about military support, it is also about humanitarian aspects, reconstruction, financial support, energy. The full scope of this powerful assistance is in bilateral agreements.

The president assured that the state will continue to sign security guarantees with partners.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is getting closer to signing security agreements with the Baltic partner countries.

I think that in April we will have such a result with one of the countries. We can have powerful contracts in May. I think that in May-June we will enter into agreements not only with the USA, but also with the Nordic countries. We are preparing for Sweden and Norway.

Bilateral security agreements with Ukraine: what is known

On July 12, 2023, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 countries agreed on a Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine. The document discussed work on bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security.

On January 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the composition of the delegation for negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine.

To fulfill the agreements of the Vilnius NATO summit, Ukraine concludes bilateral security agreements with the member countries of the Alliance. Such agreements have already been concluded with Great Britain, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Italy and the Netherlands.