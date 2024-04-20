Zelenskyi named the condition of NATO's war with Russia
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, if Russia wins the criminal war against Ukraine, the Kremlin will probably attack NATO countries.

Russia may attack NATO if it wins in Ukraine

Although I will say that if we do not survive all this, but I believe that this will not happen, but let's assume that we do not survive, then Russia does not have many steps to go further. They will come to the Baltic states, whether someone wants it or not, they say it won't happen, all these disputes are unnecessary — they will definitely come, because they need to go somewhere forward, — Zelenskyi said.

According to him, all aggressive empires moved in the same way.

The head of state stressed that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will direct aggression against countries that will not offer him fierce resistance.

According to Zelenskyi, Putin will not repeat the mistake, as with Ukraine.

He will not repeat such a mistake a second time, because it is easier with a smaller country. Less protected, fewer people, fewer weapons. And it will be a country that was in the Soviet Union. And this includes the Baltic countries. And he will go there, the head of state is convinced.

Zelensky noted that in the event of an attack on the Baltic states, it will be difficult for Western troops to defeat the Russians.

And it will be a Russia-NATO war. Of course, it will happen if Ukraine does not resist. Or don't go there. And then it will be Russia's victory over NATO countries. And then there will be a redistribution of territories around the world, the president warned.

How the Western military can help Ukraine

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Western partners can help Ukraine shoot down missiles of the occupying army during attacks on Ukraine.

Regarding the troops on our territory. What troops? And what happened in Israel? Aircraft. Planes that fired missiles. If we are offered, for example, the aircraft of France, Germany, Poland, Britain, it doesn’t matter who, which takes to the sky in the territories of their states, if these aircraft will take to the territory of the countries that are our neighbors, and will shoot down missiles that definitely fly over Ukraine, but can also fly to those territories, as the facts with Poland and Romania have already been recorded, then let them shoot down these missiles. I will only be grateful for that. If such offers are available to us, then why not, — the head of state notes.

He also emphasized that he had not heard proposals from French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the introduction of troops into Ukraine.

Such a signal that the French army will come to the territory of Ukraine and will fight together with us against Russia, I have not heard such a thing from Emmanuel, — Zelensky emphasized.

