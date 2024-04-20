According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, if Russia wins the criminal war against Ukraine, the Kremlin will probably attack NATO countries.
Russia may attack NATO if it wins in Ukraine
According to him, all aggressive empires moved in the same way.
The head of state stressed that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will direct aggression against countries that will not offer him fierce resistance.
According to Zelenskyi, Putin will not repeat the mistake, as with Ukraine.
Zelensky noted that in the event of an attack on the Baltic states, it will be difficult for Western troops to defeat the Russians.
How the Western military can help Ukraine
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Western partners can help Ukraine shoot down missiles of the occupying army during attacks on Ukraine.
He also emphasized that he had not heard proposals from French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the introduction of troops into Ukraine.
