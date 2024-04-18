Zelenskyy says Russia deploying its ships from Black to Caspian Sea due to succesful AFU attacks

After the effective operations of Ukrainian forces in Crimea, the Russian Federation decided to move its ships, in particular missile carriers, from the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea.

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the current situation on the battlefield and the results of the attack on Russian facilities in Crimea.

We are still waiting for the final data, but it is already clear that the occupiers suffered painful losses. Also, according to intelligence reports, after our actions in the Black Sea, Russia is moving ships, in particular the Caliber carriers, to the Caspian Sea. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is known about the successful AFU operation in Crimea

On April 17, the Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted an essential and successful operation in Crimea. In particular, the Armed Forces attacked the airfield in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoy, in the area of which explosions rang out and a fire started.

As reported in the GUR, on April 17, as a result of a successful operation at the military airfield of the city of Jankoy in Crimea, the following were destroyed or critically damaged:

4 S-400 SAM launchers;

3 radar stations;

air defense control point;

"Fundament-M" airspace surveillance equipment.

The number of damaged or destroyed enemy aviation facilities and the number of casualties among the personnel of the Russian army of occupation are being specified, the DIU reported.

There is a military airfield in Dzhankoi, which the Russians use. It is known from open sources that the 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defence Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is based there. According to preliminary data, it is about three aviation squadrons.

It is also noted in the network that the deployment of enemy anti-aircraft systems S-300/S-400 was also recorded in Dzhankoi.

On April 17, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, citing its sources, reported very significant losses among the occupiers' personnel.