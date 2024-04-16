China wants to hold peace conference with participation of Russia and Ukraine

According to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, he supports holding a peace conference to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis", but demands that representatives of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's and Vladimir Putin's teams take part in it.

China wants to hold a peace conference with the participation of Russia and Ukraine

What is essential to understand is that the authorities of the People's Republic of China have never called the war in Ukraine a "war" and used the phrase "Ukrainian crisis".

Xi Jinping continues to assert that his country encourages and supports all efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully (wars — ed.).

We advocate the timely convening of an international peace conference approved by the Russian and Ukrainian parties, with equal participation of all parties and an honest discussion of all peace options, and are ready to maintain close communication with all interested parties. Xi Jinping President of China

The head of the People's Republic of China voiced his demand during a meeting with German leader Olaf Scholz.

Xi Jinping described his vision of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war

According to the Chinese president, several points should be observed to restore peace in Ukraine:

to concentrate on the general situation of peace and stability, not to pursue selfish interests; cool down the situation, not add fuel to the fire; to create conditions for the restoration of peace and not to contribute to the further intensification of conflicts; reduce the negative impact on the global economy and refrain from destabilizing the global industrial supply chain."

According to journalists, after the end of official negotiations, the leaders of China and Germany took a walk and had lunch together.

In addition, it is emphasized that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was present during the meeting.