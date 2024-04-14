Scholz began a three-day visit to China amid Beijing's support of Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began a three-day visit to China on April 14 to strengthen ties and resolve differences over trade and China's support for Russia.

Scholz's visit to China

According to Reuters, it will be the chancellor's longest visit to any country since taking office, and is designed to "strengthen ties with Germany's main trading partner and iron out differences on issues including China's trade practices and its support for Russia."

However, the visit is likely to be overshadowed by Iran's attack on Israel.

Scholz, who is traveling with several German business executives, began his journey in the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing.

He will also visit Shanghai and Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

The agency said that upon his arrival, Scholz condemned Iran's strikes on Israel "in the strongest terms," his spokesman said. According to sources in the government, Scholz was constantly informed about events in the Middle East.

German officials said Beijing could play a positive role in defusing rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Germany's attitude towards China and the Russian Federation

Berlin's general position towards China became more critical after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz is expected to talk about China's support for Russia during the visit.

German officials on Friday, April 12, bluntly stated that Beijing's support and exports to Russia allow Moscow to aggressively pursue Ukraine and cause "a growing loss of China's reputation" in Europe and beyond.