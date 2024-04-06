US shared with its allies "alarming information" about China and the Russian Federation

The head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, informed the partners of official Washington of "alarming information" about the growing scale of cooperation between China and Russia.

China and the Russia are rapidly increasing cooperation

The Financial Times spoke to three insiders in American politics.

According to them, Blinken warned EU and NATO leaders that Beijing was helping Moscow "on a worrying scale" by providing tools and technology.

It is important to understand that this aid is aimed at the production of optical equipment, propellants and space equipment.

The head of American diplomacy emphasized that this "not only contributes to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, but also threatens other countries."

As one insider said, it sounded like "very clear warnings."

There was a shift, and it was felt in the room ... there was a new development, - an anonymous source told reporters. Share

Blinken offered the Allies a new approach in relations with the People's Republic of China

Insiders also confirmed that the head of American diplomacy proposed several steps to US partners:

speak directly on this topic with China during bilateral contacts, to publicly express concern about deepening cooperation between China and Russia to take measures against companies that clearly help the Russian military industry.

In addition, it is noted that the White House is excited about the provision of rocket fuel.

Companies, particularly companies in the PRC, should not provide material support for Russia's war against Ukraine... and (warned of) significant consequences if they do. Janet Ellen Head of the US Treasury

The Financial Times notes that this is one of the toughest warnings the US has issued to Beijing.