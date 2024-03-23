China made an unexpected offer to Ukraine and the Russian Federation

According to Li Hui, the special representative of China for Eurasian affairs, he has already proposed to organize an international peace conference in which Ukraine and the Russian Federation will participate.

China is pushing for a peace conference

The representative of the People's Republic of China assures that official Kyiv and Moscow, they say, still cherish the hope that the war can end thanks to negotiations.

However, what is important to understand is that Ukraine and the Russian Federation see the resolution of the conflict differently.

Li Hui also states that the Chinese authorities are concerned about a possible escalation on the front, which may happen soon.

All sides insist on their positions, and there is a relatively wide gap in their understanding of peace negotiations... but all agree that negotiations, not weapons, will ultimately end this war. More than two years after the start of the war, not only are there no signs of a lull in hostilities, but there is also a threat of further escalation of the conflict Li Hui Special Representative of China for Eurasian Affairs

China stated its demands for a peace conference

According to Li Hui, official Beijing wants the international conference to be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, it is extremely important that the countries are its equal participants.

Moreover, in his opinion, the conference that Switzerland intends to hold in 2024 is "doomed to failure."

I must emphasize that the Chinese side does not favor one side over the other, but only wants to make sure that the meeting is successful. As you can see, the intentions of the Chinese side are very clear: to contribute to the political settlement of this crisis as soon as possible, Li Hui said. Share

He also emphasized that the PRC "with open arms" will accept everything that will contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict and negotiations.