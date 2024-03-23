China made an unexpected offer to Ukraine and the Russian Federation

According to Li Hui, the special representative of China for Eurasian affairs, he has already proposed to organize an international peace conference in which Ukraine and the Russian Federation will participate.
China is pushing for a peace conference
The representative of the People's Republic of China assures that official Kyiv and Moscow, they say, still cherish the hope that the war can end thanks to negotiations.
However, what is important to understand is that Ukraine and the Russian Federation see the resolution of the conflict differently.
Li Hui also states that the Chinese authorities are concerned about a possible escalation on the front, which may happen soon.
China stated its demands for a peace conference
According to Li Hui, official Beijing wants the international conference to be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine.
In addition, it is extremely important that the countries are its equal participants.
Moreover, in his opinion, the conference that Switzerland intends to hold in 2024 is "doomed to failure."
He also emphasized that the PRC "with open arms" will accept everything that will contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict and negotiations.
