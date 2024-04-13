Germany will hand over another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine to protect the airspace from attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about Germany's transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

In connection with the further increase in the number of Russian airstrikes against Ukraine, the German government decided to additionally strengthen Ukrainian air defense, the German Ministry of Defense emphasized. Share

It is noted, that this is already the third launcher of the Patriot air defense system that Ukraine receives from Germany.

All of our allied commitments can be met with systems that are at Germany's disposal. At the same time, all necessary measures for accelerated replacement and new purchases will be started immediately, the German Ministry of Defense emphasized. Share

The head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, said that in the matter of military support for Ukraine, Berlin is ready to go as far as it will be justified from the point of view of its own national security.

Germany calls to oppose the terror of the Russian army in Ukraine

According to him, Russian terror against Ukrainian cities and the country's infrastructure "causes immeasurable suffering."

Russian terror also endangers the population's energy supply and destroys industrial facilities that are important for the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces, Pistorius emphasized. Share

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked him for Patriot.

A productive conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is important. I am grateful to the chancellor for the decision to supply another additional Patriot system to Ukraine and missiles to the existing air defense systems. Thanks, Olaf, for your leadership! This is a true manifestation of support for Ukraine at a critical time for us, — emphasized the head of state. Share

He called on other partners of Ukraine to follow the example of Germany.