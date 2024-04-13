Germany will hand over another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine to protect the airspace from attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What is known about Germany's transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
It is noted, that this is already the third launcher of the Patriot air defense system that Ukraine receives from Germany.
The head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, said that in the matter of military support for Ukraine, Berlin is ready to go as far as it will be justified from the point of view of its own national security.
Germany calls to oppose the terror of the Russian army in Ukraine
According to him, Russian terror against Ukrainian cities and the country's infrastructure "causes immeasurable suffering."
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked him for Patriot.
He called on other partners of Ukraine to follow the example of Germany.
