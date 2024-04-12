Air Force speaker says Patriot system can counter new Russian Kh-69 missiles

Russian occupiers attacked the Trypillia TPP in the Kyiv region on April 11 with new Kh-69 missiles. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are studying methods to counter them.

What can shoot down the new Russian Kh-69 missiles

According to Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash, it is most likely that the new Russian Kh-69 missiles can be shot down from the Patriot systems.

According to him, the Russians produced the parts for the Kh-69 missiles last year. Presumably, Russian troops have already used the Kh-69 for attacks on Ukraine. However, this is considered a new goal for the Ukrainian military.

Russia constantly continues to try to make new missiles. But everything depends on the success of their production and how quickly the Russians can provide themselves with various semiconductors, chips, microcircuits, etc. Ilya Yevlash Air Force spokesman

An Air Force spokesman suggested that the Kh-69 missiles would be shot down by Patriot air defense systems, which can handle more sophisticated rockets like the Kinzhal and Zircon.

The profile publication Defense Express describes the Kh-69 as a subsonic cruise missile for tactical aircraft, in particular for the Russian Su-34 and Su-35. Sources of the publication reported that when the Trypillia TPP was hit, the launch range of the missile reached 400 kilometers, which exceeded the known estimates of the Kh-69's range of 300 kilometers. Another feature of the missile is the possibility of ultra-low flight at a height of 20 meters.

What is known about the new massive Russian attack on Ukraine on April 11?

In addition, Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Kinzhal") and 40 kamikaze drones. Air defence forces downed 18 missiles and 39 drones.

The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.

In the Kyiv region, the Russian army attacked the Trypilska TPP with kamikaze drones and rockets.

Russians hit a gas distribution infrastructure facility in the Stryi district and an electric substation in the Chervonohrad district in the Lviv region.

The Russians struck Kharkiv and the region at least ten times — more than 200,000 subscribers in the areas that are currently without electricity.

An energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia district.