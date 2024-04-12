Ukraine's state operator says restoring of Trypillia TPP after Russian attack is possible

The destroyed Trypillua TPP is subject to restoration. However, due to the constant threat of missile and drone attacks of the Russian Federation and the absence of sufficient protection by air defense systems, this is a futile matter.

Is the Trypillia TPP subject to restoration?

As Andrii Got, the head of the supervisory board of the energy company "Centrenergo", said, part of the supersonic ballistic missiles flying in the direction of the station on April 11 was shot down, but due to the lack of missiles for Ukrainian air defence systems, part of the Russian missiles still reached the target and destroyed the TPP.

Therefore, according to him, for the stability of the Ukrainian energy industry, it is primarily important to ensure air defense.

Everything is subject to restoration, last summer we had a similar picture, when these units were not repaired and at some stations did not work at all. That is, we can restore everything. We have a very good team, a very motivated team for recovery, said Andriy Got. Share

He added that international partners have promised to provide assistance in the reconstruction, including providing equipment for the station. However, the main issue is air defense.

According to Got's forecast, given the weather, consumers will not experience significant power outages now, but outages may begin closer to summer.

What is known about Russia's attack on the Trypillia TPP

At night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Kinzhal") and 40 attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed 18 missiles (X-101/X-555, X-59) and 39 drones.

The attack was directed against energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.

A Russian missile attack on April 11 destroyed the Trypillia TPP in the Kyiv region.

Trypilska TPP is the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv region. It is the largest electricity supplier in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

As a result of the hits, there was a large-scale fire in the turbine workshop. Currently, PJSC "Centrenergo" has lost 100% of generation.

As it later turned out, during the attack on the Trypil TPP, the enemy used its new Kh-69 cruise missiles, which allowed him to destroy the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv region.

At the same time, according to the additional information received, the missiles' launch range was about 400 km. This parameter exceeds the known estimates of the X-69 range of 300 km as the next iteration of the X-59MK2.