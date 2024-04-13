China limited the supply of its own components to Russia, which the aggressor country uses for the production of weapons and their use in the criminal war against Ukraine.

What is known about China's introduction of restrictions on Russia in the field of arms production

It is noted that since the end of March this year, the banks of the People's Republic of China began to block the payments of Russian companies for the components necessary for the creation of electronics.

It is emphasized that we are talking about processors, data storage systems.

Interlocutors of Russian publications note that problems began to arise in December of last year, but then it mostly concerned ready-made products.

Companies in Russia are at risk of production delays due to the lack of supplies of Chinese electronics.

China is essentially a monopolist in the component base. Almost 100% of the world volume of components for the assembly of electronics is on their side, analysts of Russian publications explain.

What is known about the problems with the sale of components from China to Russia

Journalists also learned that Russian electronics manufacturers have been receiving letters from their Chinese partners since the end of last month stating that payments from legal entities from the Russian Federation do not go through Chinese banks.

According to the president of customs and logistics broker KBT, Yulia Shlionska, the general problem with payments to the Chinese side began to grow around February, and it "reached its peak" in April.

The head emphasized that for more than 50% of importers, payments do not reach recipients in China, and this is not affected by, for example, whether the goods are under sanctions or not.

Shlionska said that the shipment of goods from China fell by about three times for this reason.